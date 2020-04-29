WEX Inc. to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it will report first quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7. From WEX, Melissa Smith, chief executive officer, and Roberto Simon, chief financial officer, will host a conference call that morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the WEX website, www.wexinc.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing 866-334-7066 or 973-935-8463. The conference ID number is 7959624. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days after the call.

About WEX Inc.

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 14.9 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions grew to $39.6 billion in 2019; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and 31.8 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Roy

jessica.roy@wexinc.com

207.523.6763



Investor Contact:

Steve Elder

steve.elder@wexinc.com

207.523.7769