BusinessWire

WEX Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on WEX Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

On Wednesday, May 27, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Smith, will present at the Deutsche Bank 10th Annual Global Financial Services Conference at approximately 9:15 AM EDT (6:15 AM PDT).

On Thursday, June 4, Chief Financial Officer, Roberto Simon, will present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference at approximately 9:05 AM EDT (6:05 AM PDT).

On Tuesday, June 9, Senior Vice President of Global Investor Relations, Steve Elder, will present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference at approximately 10:15 AM EDT (7:15 AM PDT).

On Wednesday, June 10, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Smith, will present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference at approximately 9:00 AM EDT (6:00 AM PDT).

A webcast of the presentations will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.wexinc.com.

For those unable to listen to the live webcasts, an audio replay of the Conferences will also be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About WEX Inc.

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 14.9 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions grew to $39.6 billion in 2019; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and 31.8 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Jessica Roy
jessica.roy@wexinc.com
207.523.6763

Investor Contact:
Steve Elder
steve.elder@wexinc.com
207.523.7769

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Centina

Posted on Author Business Wire

Industry-leading service assurance and network performance management capabilities strengthen Blue Planet’s Intelligent Automation Solutions
HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) has entered into a definitive agreement to acqu…
BusinessWire

Dental Whale Launches Industry-Changing Technology at CDS 155th Midwinter Meeting

Posted on Author Business Wire

ORCA Simplifies Daily Processes for Dentists, Features Include AI-Powered Patient Intent and Production Tools
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dental Whale, the nation’s leading provider of dental solutions and education, today unveiled ORCA, a revolutionary…
BusinessWire

Adobe Discloses First Opportunity Parity Findings and Reaffirms Global Gender Pay Parity

Posted on Author Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced the next milestone in its commitment to maintaining an inclusive workplace and ensuring fair employment practices across gender and U.S. racial and ethnic groups, by disclosing find…