WEX Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

On Wednesday, May 27, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Smith, will present at the Deutsche Bank 10th Annual Global Financial Services Conference at approximately 9:15 AM EDT (6:15 AM PDT).

On Thursday, June 4, Chief Financial Officer, Roberto Simon, will present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference at approximately 9:05 AM EDT (6:05 AM PDT).

On Tuesday, June 9, Senior Vice President of Global Investor Relations, Steve Elder, will present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference at approximately 10:15 AM EDT (7:15 AM PDT).

On Wednesday, June 10, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Smith, will present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference at approximately 9:00 AM EDT (6:00 AM PDT).

A webcast of the presentations will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.wexinc.com.

For those unable to listen to the live webcasts, an audio replay of the Conferences will also be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About WEX Inc.

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 14.9 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions grew to $39.6 billion in 2019; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and 31.8 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

