BusinessWire

WEX Inc. to Present at the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on WEX Inc. to Present at the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Roberto Simon, will present at the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at approximately 12:30 PM EDT (9:30 AM PDT).

A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.wexinc.com, or through the following address: https://cc.webcasts.com/deut001/091420a_js/?entity=49_3ENKBPB.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About WEX Inc.

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel, and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in 20 currencies through approximately 5,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions grew to approximately $40 billion in 2019; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and more than 32 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Jessica Roy
jessica.roy@wexinc.com
207.523.6763

Investor Contact:
Steve Elder
steve.elder@wexinc.com
207.523.7769

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

IPValue Management Subsidiary Monterey Research Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Qualcomm

Posted on Author Business Wire

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IPValue Management Inc. (“IPValue”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Monterey Research LLC (“Monterey”) has filed a patent infringement action against Qualcomm Incorporated (“Qualcomm”) and related …
BusinessWire

SetSchedule Announces App Upgrade

Posted on Author Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real estate disrupter SetSchedule announces that new developments are in the works for improvements of their current technology-driven app for real estate professionals. The real estate SAAS management app will revamp t…
BusinessWire

doxo Joins The Financial Health Network To Further Support Efforts To Empower Consumers

Posted on Author Business Wire

Leading Authority on Financial Health Adds doxo to Membership Ranks as doxo Adds Five Financial Health Protections to Bill Pay Service
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–doxo, the all-in-one web and mobile bill pay service, today announced that it is a member …