WEX Inc. Announces Update to Delivery Method for Annual Meeting Proxy Materials Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare, announced an update to the delivery method for proxy materials to stockholders relating to the Company’s upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated delays in the printing and mailing schedules for proxy materials, the Company will not be mailing a full set of annual meeting materials to its stockholders for the Annual Meeting to be held on May 14, 2020. Instead, the Company is mailing a Notice of Internet Availability to stockholders giving the internet address where stockholders may access the annual meeting materials on-line and, to the extent they would like, request paper copies of the proxy materials. The Company began mailing this notice today.

The Company is taking this action under an updated statement of the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission issued on April 7, 2020 that provides guidance to issuers affected by COVID-19 regarding the delivery of proxy materials for upcoming stockholder meetings.

Stockholders of record will be able to review the proxy materials and complete on-line and electronically sign a proxy to vote their shares by visiting the website detailed in the Notice of Internet Availability and entering their unique control number that is printed on the notice they will receive in the mail. Stockholders holding their shares through a broker or bank (often referred to as “street name” holders) will receive voting instructions from their broker or bank with directions on how to access proxy materials and how to vote their shares. The Company’s proxy materials are also available for review at https://ir.wexinc.com/financials/proxy-statement.

