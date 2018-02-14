WeTravel Scores $2 Million Funding

SAN FRANCISCO — WeTravel, the payment platform for travel companies, has raised $2 million from Berkeley-based The House Fund, Brett Wilson, the former CEO of TubeMogul, and other investors. The company will use the money to build out its platform, expand internationally and scale up the team.

Other investors in WeTravel’s seed round include 500 startups, Amino Capital and various angels. The company came out of UC Berkeley’s SkyDeck accelerator and received early support from First Round Capital’s Dorm Room Fund and Foundation Capital’s Berkeley Founder Program.

WeTravel allows travel companies and organizers to create booking pages for clients, accept payments efficiently and manage promotion, communication and financials in one place. Started by three immigrants from Azerbaijan, Indonesia and Switzerland at UC Berkeley, WeTravel came out of UC Berkeley’s SkyDeck accelerator. Co-founders (from the left): Garib Mehdiyev, Johannes Koeppel, Zaky Prabowo.

WeTravel allows travel companies to create booking pages for clients, accept payments efficiently and manage promotion, communication and financials in one place. Launched in late 2016, WeTravel has a loyal user base among students and yoga teachers that use the platform for spring break trips and wellness retreats. However, it is in the B2B space that WeTravel has seen its most significant recent growth.

According to WeTravel’s CEO Johannes Koeppel, “WeTravel is a natural fit for SMB travel companies. They often lack efficient, cost-effective online payment systems, especially when they offer multi-day custom itineraries or group trips. WeTravel provides them with a simple online booking engine that can be integrated into their own websites even with very limited tech knowledge.”

WeTravel transacted more than $15M in 2017 and has just opened its European subsidiary to start international expansion. Brett Wilson, former CEO of TubeMogul and now VP at Adobe, will be joining WeTravel’s board. His assessment: “I was an early angel two years ago and have been impressed with the team’s ability to execute. I’m excited to now double down and join WeTravel’s board. I’m convinced WeTravel will become the fundamental technology for travel organizers.”