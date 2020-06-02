Westland Data Center Near Houston Selects BCS as Facility Management Partner

BCS to Operate The Bunker, One of the Nation's Most Secure Data Centers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#criticalfacilities--BCS, the nation’s only independent, single-source data center operations provider, today announced it has been selected to provide 24/7/365 facility management for Westland Data Center — known as The Bunker — one of the country’s most secure and unique data centers.

BCS now performs continuous critical infrastructure management at this highly secure, state-of-the-art data center in the Montgomery, Texas suburb of Houston. The Bunker features 143,000 square feet of data center capacity and a four-story office complex in one mixed-use campus. The Bunker is a fiber-rich, carrier-neutral facility that houses critical IT applications and computing for Fortune 500 companies, including a number of global energy and IT services providers.

“Growth of our business, along with the requirements of some of our global customers, meant finding new approaches to critical facility management,” said Jymme Gomez, Westland Data Center president and owner. “We were looking for a provider who would operate our facility as if it were their own. BCS is that provider.”

BCS now has more than 6.8 million square feet and 150 MW of critical power under contract, including a large portion managing highly regulated, compliant, uptime-dependent environments. BCS currently operates data centers for three of the world’s leading financial service companies.

“Being a Texas-based company, we are excited to add Westland Data Center to our expanding management portfolio,” said BCS CEO Danny Crocker. “Our business model, focusing solely on data center operations, allows us to perform best-in-class critical facility management at the right economics.”

BCS uses its experienced people, proven processes and leading technologies to operate and manage mission-critical facilities, freeing data center owners to focus on achieving their primary business goals. BCS customers typically achieve a 20% or more reduction in operating expenses due to BCS’s single-source, self-performance model of having BCS employees perform a minimum of 80% of all services. BCS helps customers operate at a scale and capacity not found when relying on multiple providers and subcontractors.

About BCS

BCS is an enterprise-level critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services through one fully integrated self-performance model. BCS utilizes advanced technology and centralized services, including BCS CriticalWorksTM and the BCS Tactical Operations Center, to achieve increased performance, efficiency and scale. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies coast-to-coast with 28 data centers, 6.8 million total square feet (1.8 million in raised floor), and 150 MW of data center critical power under contract.

For more information, visit bcsdatacenteroperations.com or follow BCS on LinkedIn.

