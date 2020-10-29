Westhill Welcomes Kevin Reilley as CEO to Their Leadership Team

A tremendous addition to the team and continued commitment to innovation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#innovation--It has been a fantastic year of growth and development for Westhill — celebrating key successes by building ecosystem partnerships and delivering tangible results for property owners, carriers, and contractors. As the company continues to strengthen its position as a market leader in innovation, they have brought on a proven CEO as a catalyst for future growth. Kevin Reilley has a track record for accelerating growth and creating value over his 30+ years of building technology companies.

His most recent success comes from his impact at HOVER, which provides an end-to-end property data platform for the home improvement and insurance industries. Over the past 8 years, Kevin played an instrumental role as both CEO and Executive Vice President, helping to significantly scale the business. He will continue on as a senior advisor to HOVER.

As the first end-to-end digital managed repair platform, Westhill is connecting contractors, carriers, and policyholders by digitizing workflows, providing transparency, and allowing seamless communication. Westhill leverages cutting-edge technology to provide an improved customer experience with the ability to manage all facets of the restoration process within one platform. Kevin’s experience makes him the perfect candidate to achieve this vision.

“Kevin is truly an inspirational leader, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Westhill. We are looking forward to leveraging his knowledge and experience as we continue to grow the business and team,” said Larry Parker, Founder and Chief Product Officer of Westhill.

With three decades of experience building technology companies, Kevin has built trusted relationships with top insurance carriers and contractor firms, and is eager to continue to help the industry innovate to provide a better experience for customers. Given the synergies between HOVER and Westhill, Kevin is also looking forward to an integration partnership to enable AI-driven virtual inspections into the managed repair process.

“Westhill has developed a platform that effortlessly connects the policyholder, service provider, and claims professional through a common digital experience that is unlike anything I have seen in the industry. I am thrilled to come on board at this exciting time because I see huge potential to deliver value for everyone involved,” said, Kevin Reilley, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Westhill.

