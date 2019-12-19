Western Mutual Insurance Group Chooses Cape Analytics to Deliver AI-Based, Geospatial Property Intelligence

Cape Analytics’ offering allows Western Mutual Insurance Group to improve underwriting decisions, risk selection, and customer experience

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Cape Analytics is announcing Western Mutual Insurance Group, a top-rated property and casualty insurer serving homeowners in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah, is now a fully-deployed Cape Analytics customer. Cape Analytics is leveraging geospatial imagery, machine learning, and rigorous data science to provide Western Mutual with the most comprehensive, timely, and accurate property information available.

Western Mutual is using Cape Analytics property intelligence in its new business underwriting and renewal processes, leading to innovative uses across the insurance workflow. Western Mutual is using Cape's imagery-derived attributes, such as roof condition and solar panels, to provide more accurate quotes, improve customer experience, accelerate underwriting decision making, and gain access to risk-relevant property changes at renewal.

“ Western Mutual is excited to be working with Cape Analytics, incorporating the most inclusive and timely information into our pricing and underwriting,” said Kelly Walker, VP of Marketing at Western Mutual. “ This aligns with our continuous focus on improving the overall experience for our policyholders as company stakeholders.”

“ We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Western Mutual, an insurer leading the charge in adopting new forms of geospatial property intelligence and improving the speed and performance of its insurance policies,” said Busy Cummings, VP of Sales at Cape Analytics. “ From identifying solar panels at time of quote to using roof condition to inform underwriting decisions and inspections, our highly relevant property information is empowering Western Mutual to institute innovative practices that benefit their business and their insureds.”

Cape Analytics is the leading solution available for comprehensive and accurate geospatial intelligence at time of quote, with the speed and breadth necessary to fundamentally improve underwriting processes. With Cape Analytics, Western Mutual can now instantly access contextualized intelligence across their portfolio. Cape Analytics’ property intelligence is derived by applying cutting-edge computer vision and deep learning algorithms to geospatial imagery and includes a targeted selection of rigorously-developed property attributes and loss-predictive signals. This innovative data is possible due to Cape Analytics’ global team of computer vision and data science PhDs, paired with leading insurance industry expertise related to property risk.

About Cape Analytics

Cape Analytics was established in 2014 to revolutionize the way property information is created and used. The company leverages geospatial imagery, computer vision, and machine learning to instantly and automatically extract proprietary property data for insurance carriers and other property stakeholders. Cape Analytics establishes a new category of property data, offering immediacy and coverage comparable to pre-filled data, but with accuracy and detail that previously required time-consuming in-person inspection reports. Cape Analytics seamlessly integrates into carrier quote engines via API.

About Western Mutual

Established in 1942, Western Mutual began as a county mutual fire insurer in the state of California. For over 75 years, the Western Mutual Insurance Group has protected homeowners with affordable rates and award – winning service. Consisting of Western Mutual Insurance Company, Residence Mutual Insurance Company, and the Arizona focused Arizona Home Insurance Company, WMIG serves homeowners in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah. Awarded A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best for financial stability and ranked in Ward’s Top 50 Property and Casualty Insurers in 2019 for its eighth straight year.

