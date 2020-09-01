BusinessWire

Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the upcoming investor conferences:


Event:

 

Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference

Presentation:

 

Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 12:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. ET

 

 

 

Event:

 

Deutsche Bank 2020 Technology Conference

Presentation:

 

Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET

The virtual presentations will be available as a live webcast, accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital, a leader in data infrastructure, creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, the company's industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology, SanDisk® and WD® brands.

© 2020 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Western Digital Corp.
T. Peter Andrew
+1-949-672-9655
peter.andrew@wdc.com
investor@wdc.com

Media Contact:
Sard Verbinnen & Co
John Christiansen
David Isaacs
Leah Polito
WesternDigital-SVC@sardverb.com

