BusinessWire

Western Digital to Participate at the Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Western Digital to Participate at the Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) has announced management participation at the Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. PT.


The virtual event will be available as a live webcast, accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital, a leader in data infrastructure, creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, the company's industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology, SanDisk® and WD® brands.

© 2020 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
T. Peter Andrew
Western Digital Corp.
+1-949-672-9655
peter.andrew@wdc.com
investor@wdc.com

Press Contact:
Laura Bakken
Western Digital Corp.
+1-408-801-7653
laura.bakken@wdc.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

SolarWinds Continues to Drive Customer Success Through Growth of its Learning Portal, the MSP Institute

Posted on Author Business Wire

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SWI–SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its MSP Institute, an online learning portal designed to provide training through business, sales, marketi…
BusinessWire

Churchome Refreshes Popular App with New Innovative Faith Practice to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of Launch

Posted on Author Business Wire

New Daily Guided Prayers to Arrive on App Just in Time for the Holiday Season
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#chelseasmith–To coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Churchome app, well-known Pastors Judah and Chelsea Smith, along with pioneering mo…
BusinessWire

Millennial Refinance Activity Hits 2019 Peak, According to the Latest Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker

Posted on Author Business Wire

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The share of refinances closed by millennials in October increased month-over-month, reaching a new high as interest rates on 30-year loans continued to decrease. According to the latest Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker…