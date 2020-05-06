Western Digital to Participate at J.P. Morgan 48th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications (TMC) Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) has announced management participation at the J.P. Morgan 48th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications (TMC) Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The virtual event will be available as a live webcast, accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital, a leader in data infrastructure, creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, the company's industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology™, SanDisk® and WD® brands.

