Western Digital to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on October 28, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.


About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology, SanDisk®, and WD® brands.

© 2020 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Western Digital Corp.
T. Peter Andrew
+1-949-672-9655
peter.andrew@wdc.com
investor@wdc.com

Media Contact
Sard Verbinnen & Co
John Christiansen
David Isaacs
Leah Polito
WesternDigital-SVC@sardverb.com

