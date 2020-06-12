Westcliff University Launches New College of Technology And Engineering

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#STEM--Westcliff University is announcing the launch of its new College of Technology and Engineering (COTE). The COTE will serve as the home for all of Westcliff’s STEM-related programs, including the Bachelor’s and Master’s of Science in Information Technology, the Master’s of Science in Computer Science, and the Master’s of Science in Engineering Management.

As a teaching and learning institution that embraces innovation and discovery, the COTE at Westcliff is appealing to a broad range of students who are seeking advanced degrees in fields of emerging technology. The college, led by Dr. George Sayegh, endeavors to be a leader in STEM-related higher education.

“I am very proud to be chosen by Westcliff University leadership to lead this exciting new expansion,” said Dr. Sayegh. “The future of Westcliff is very bright, and the COTE intends to lead the way with innovative programs that prepare students for great careers as leaders in information technology, computer science, engineering management, and more to come.”

Westcliff is poised to invest further in STEM fields with new degree programs and certificates in the near future as it aims to be a leader in STEM higher education. Future program goals include a Coding Bootcamp Certificate for academic credit towards a degree and an undergraduate degree in Computer Science.

