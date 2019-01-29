Wendy’s Offering Free Baconator With Doordash

Hamburger chain Wendy’s is offering a free Baconator cheeseburger and no delivery charges through DoorDash with $10 purchase.

The promotion is available now thru February 4.

“We’ve always owned bacon and that’s not changing because our competitors are throwing a happy hour to celebrate its importance,” said Kurt Kane, Wendy’s executive vice president, chief concept and marketing officer. “Bacon is at the core of what we do at Wendy’s, and we aren’t afraid to throw down the gauntlet. After all, that’s why we’re the #1 seller of bacon cheeseburgers.”

Wendy’s has 6,600 restaurants worldwide but not all offer delivery via Doordash.

To get the free sandwich, use the code FREEBACONATOR at checkout with your $10 purchase, in addition to $0 delivery with $10 purchase on DoorDash. The promo code can only be used one time for each DoorDash account, but $0 delivery with Wendy’s is available all week.