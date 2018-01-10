Wendy’s Expands 4 for $4 Menu

Wendy’s is kicking off the New Year with an expanded 4 for $4 menu. Customers can now choose from eight different sandwiches and wraps, including menu items served with premium chicken, oven-baked Applewood Smoked Bacon, and fresh never frozen beef.

The new 4 for $4 menu features the Double Stack, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Go-Wrap, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, Jr. Cheeseburger, Spicy Go-Wrap, or a Jr. Cheeseburger Deluxe.

The $4 meal also includes nuggets, fries and a drink which is one of the best deals among fast-food chains.

“We invented the 4 for $4 to give our customers the best meal in America for $4, and the response has been amazing,” said Kurt Kane, Wendy’s chief concept and marketing officer. “Now we’re taking things to an even higher level by expanding on variety with eight different choices. With all of those options, plus nuggets, fries and a drink, guests get a full meal made from ingredients that match our commitment to quality. There’s no reason to go anyplace else.”

Wendy’s is the third-largest hamburger chain behind McDonald’s and Burger King. It has over 6,500 locations in the U.S. and 30 countries.