WELT Smart Belt Pro Wins CES 2020 Innovation Award

SEOUL, South Korea & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CES--Korean digital healthcare company WELT won the Innovation Awards for its new product, Smart Belt Pro, at CES 2020, the world’s largest consumer appliance fair, which is held in January 2020.

An updated version of a previous model, the Smart Belt Pro adds the world’s first fall prevention function to an already rich set of features that included waist measurement, sitting time measurement, monitoring for overeating and step counting. While various wearable products including the Apple Watch have offered a fall detection function, they were limited in that they could only detect a fall after one occurred.

The Smart Belt Pro, however, uses the stable signals provided by the sensor located at the center of the body to detect patterns in small steps that wearable items on the wrist cannot.

The company explains that falls are detected in advance and prevented by analyzing irregularities in the user’s walking pattern.

By regularly evaluating the risk of a fall and anticipating falls that may occur in the future, this fall prevention function, a world first, is differentiated from other fall detection functions.

The Smart Belt Pro has achieved many improvements compared to the previous version in terms of the belt’s quality, proving itself worthy of the name “Pro.”

The leather strap has been handmade by master craftsmen using the premium Italian cowhide used by the finest fashion brands. The automatic buckle developed by WELT is so comfortable that you will never want to go back to your old buckle.

The price ranges depending on the type of leather and buckle quality, starting at USD 395.

WELT co-founder, Ken Roh, said, “For WELT, CES is like a contest that gives us a chance to show off our hard work in the past year. Buyers and media companies from all over the world stop by our booth to experience WELT and promote the value of the brand.” He added, “Starting with CES, we will enhance our brand value and begin global market entry in earnest through premium stores in our major markets in the United States and Europe.”

The Smart Belt Pro will be showcased at CES 2020, booth # 44625 Sands, Halls A-D.

