Wellview Announces Brand Refresh and Technology Upgrade

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellview, the industry’s leading digital health platform with integrated behavioral health and chronic condition management, has launched a brand refresh to its visual identity, including a redesigned website and digital product experience. The rebrand reflects the outstanding clinical and cost-saving outcomes that Wellview’s rapidly growing client base is achieving, not to mention record-breaking member engagement of up to 91% and a 99% user satisfaction rating.

“Our next-generation approach to healthcare deserved a next-generation look,” says Wellview CEO and Co-Founder, James Story. “Now, more than ever before, people need easy access to cost-effective health resources. Wellview builds 21st-century care. Our unique approach to understanding an individual’s health behaviors through data and conversations is changing the landscape and setting the new standard for employer-sponsored health care.”

Gartner, the world’s leading information technology and advisory company, finds that patients report higher satisfaction when care is coordinated. Behavioral healthcare engagement creates consumers who are proactive participants in their own health journey, resulting in direct behavioral change and health outcomes.

Over the years, Wellview has perfected the delivery of evidence-based, cost-reducing healthcare — and the proof is in the outcomes. Wellview is earning raving fans by driving industry-leading member engagement, lowering claims costs by more than 10% for every engaged member, and earning a consistent 99% satisfaction rating. “Our measurement for value is and always will be on creating engaging user experiences that deliver financial results for our employer customers,” says Story.

Employers recognize that legacy health management programs, including wellness and chronic condition (disease) management, are not working. In today’s economy, it is important for employers to increase employee engagement in programs that deliver employee satisfaction and financial results. Studies show that organizations with highly-engaged employees outperform those with disengaged employees by up to 202%.1 For this reason, it’s estimated that employer spending on benefits to improve employee engagement will double over the next decade.

About Wellview: Founded in 2013, Wellview spent its early years developing a technology-enabled health experience and validated case studies earning the company a reputation for value-based care delivery. Wellview quickly rose to a leading position in population health management with record-breaking health engagement, clinical outcomes, and claims-cost reduction rates. Wellview continues to focus on strategic expansion, expecting another year of double-digit growth in 2021. To learn more about Wellview, please visit wellviewhealth.com.

