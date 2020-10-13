WellSky® to Acquire CarePort Health from Allscripts® to Enhance Care Coordination Across Acute, Post-Acute Continuum

Leading health technology companies will empower providers with interoperable systems for efficient care transitions, client success in value-based care, and better patient health outcomes.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a global health and community care technology company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) to acquire CarePort Health (“CarePort”), a leading care coordination software company that connects acute and post-acute providers and payers.

WellSky and CarePort will facilitate effective patient care transitions across the continuum — driving better outcomes for patients, providers and payers. With the addition of CarePort, WellSky is uniquely positioned to manage the acute care discharge process, track patients across post-acute care settings, apply patient and population level analytics, and support EMR-based care protocols.

“Together with CarePort, WellSky will establish new, meaningful connections between historically disparate settings of care. We have the exciting opportunity to bring care coordination to more providers in service of delivering more informed, personalized care,” said Bill Miller, CEO of WellSky. “Through this agreement, we’re ensuring our clients have the intelligent technology they need to do right by their patients, collaborate with payers, and succeed in value-based care models. It’s WellSky’s mission to realize care’s potential, and this moves us that much closer to achieving it.”

CarePort’s EHR-agnostic suite of solutions connects the discharge process with post-discharge care coordination — allowing providers and payers to track and manage patients throughout their care journey. By providing end-to-end visibility across the continuum, WellSky and CarePort can improve outcomes, lower costs, and increase patient satisfaction.

“As part of the WellSky team, we will be able to accelerate our mission to connect providers across the continuum. Both of our organizations are aligned in our dedication to proactively bridging gaps in care. Together, we have the technology, analytics, and network to ensure that patients receive seamless care,” said Dr. Lissy Hu, CEO of CarePort. “Joining WellSky means that we can increase vital connections between acute, post-acute, and community care providers to make a meaningful difference in the lives of more patients in more places.”

With WellSky’s deep experience in post-acute care and CarePort’s suite of care coordination solutions, this combination is a natural fit. CarePort clients will gain access to a broader network of post-acute providers and can leverage WellSky's powerful predictive analytics suite, and leading value-based care technologies. This combination of capabilities will enable health systems, payers, and post-acute providers to more effectively collaborate in a data-driven way and enhance patient outcomes.

“WellSky is a great company that will provide both an ideal and permanent home for CarePort and its more than 200 team members,” said Rick Poulton, Allscripts President and Chief Financial Officer. “This agreement is another all-around win for Allscripts as it unlocks significant value for our shareholders, enables us to increase our focus on our core business, and brings our CarePort customers the benefit of continued investment under new and very strong ownership.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close before the end of 2020.

About WellSky®

WellSky is a technology company advancing human wellness worldwide. Our software and professional services address the continuum of health and social care — helping businesses, organizations, and communities solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, and achieve better outcomes through predictive insights that only WellSky solutions can provide. WellSky is leading the movement for smarter, whole-person care with a visionary approach that addresses individuals’ unique health and social circumstances. A portfolio company of TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners, WellSky serves more than 15,000 client sites around the world — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks and labs, blood centers, home health and hospice franchises, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates providers’ needs and innovates relentlessly to help people thrive. Our purpose is to empower care heroes with technology for good, so that together, we can realize care’s potential and maintain a healthy, flourishing world. For more information, visit WellSky.com.

About CarePort Health

CarePort Health is the leading care coordination network with thousands of providers connected across the U.S. The end-to-end platform bridges acute and post-acute EHR data, providing visibility into the entire patient journey for providers, physicians, payers and ACOs. With CarePort, healthcare professionals can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care to better track and manage patients as they move through the continuum.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Allscripts’ innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations.

