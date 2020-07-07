WellNet Healthcare Selects REQ as its Marketing Agency of Record

- Innovative Group Health Insurance Plan Selects Fast Growing Marketing Leader -

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthcare--Today, national healthcare management firm WellNet selected award-winning digital marketing and brand management leader REQ as its agency of record. WellNet’s lower-cost, transparent group health insurance plans provide employers an alternative health plan that saves money today and limits increases tomorrow. REQ will expand WellNet’s visibility and strengthen its position and promise in bringing immediate strategies to rattle the small and mid-sized employer health insurance buying industry.

“With knockout health insurance premiums and polls showing healthcare to be the number one issue for voters in 2020, employers are taking note,” explained WellNet CEO Keith Lemer. “Spending $20,000 per family on health insurance is simply preposterous for most small and mid-sized businesses, as it impacts the profitability of companies, impacts the take-home pay for employees, and has a chilling effect on the livelihood of families all over the nation. As a leading agency that continues to break new ground in its industry, REQ understands what’s at stake and is working with us to amplify our solution. With its full suite of creative and cutting-edge solutions, REQ is helping us better reach CEOs, executives, and our broker partners looking to avoid the consequences of remaining status-quo. For WellNet, REQ’s support is much more significant than simply partnering with an agency.”

WellNet utilizes their cloud-based administration platform and high-touch engagement approach to help companies across various industries discover lower cost and more effective healthcare options for their employees. With a commitment to inspire organizations to rethink their healthcare options, WellNet enables both companies and their employees to realize significant short-term and long-term cost savings without sacrificing quality of care.

“We are proud to partner with WellNet, who is rethinking how businesses in established markets should innovate and operate,” said REQ CEO & founder Tripp Donnelly. “We are looking forward to supporting WellNet as it reaches its next evolution to control the uncontrollable.”

About WellNet

Celebrating its 25-year anniversary, WellNet is a privately held company providing lower cost, level funded and self-funded health plans for employers offering group health insurance. With access to National PPO networks, WellNet makes health insurance easier to access and understand, while lowering the healthcare spend in the process. A large part of WellNet’s value proposition is our cloud-based administration system that runs the health plan on a streamlined platform. To combat misaligned incentives and vested interests from the mega-insurance companies, our data-focused health plan provides the visibility needed to manage, measure and offer better care options for employees and their families. Please visit: wellnet.com.

About REQ

A leading digital marketing and brand management company, REQ outpaces changes in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape by bringing brand, reputation, advocacy, and business results to new heights. We deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions and technologies that define, connect, and protect brands - serving global companies and leaders in technology, healthcare, government, real estate, hospitality, retail, and finance. The company has been named to both the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists as one of the fastest growing companies in America, as well as numerous creative and workplace culture awards. For more information, visit req.co.

