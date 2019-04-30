Wegmans Teams Up With Doordash

Wegmans, a popular Northeast supermarket chain, announced it’s teaming up with DoorDash for delivery of the supermarket’s restaurant-quality meals available in the new Wegmans Meals 2GO app. The venture is now live at the Dulles (Sterling) store in northern Virginia, and the Pittsford, East Ave., and Perinton stores in Rochester, NY. Two more Rochester-area stores, Penfield. and Holt Road, are set to go live on April 30.

Wegmans Meals 2GO will roll out to more than 40 stores by year’s end, with more to follow in 2020.

Wegmans Meals 2GO orders for lunch, dinner or anytime-in-between can be delivered through DoorDash within a roughly five-mile radius of participating stores. Delivery is available on orders of $20 or more, with diners able to choose from sushi, pizza, wings, subs, salads, soups, hot wokery (Asian), ready-to-heat meals, desserts and beverages.

“We promise to ‘make great meals easy,’ and it doesn’t get any easier than this,” says Erica Tickle, Wegmans e-commerce group manager. “What’s unique about Wegmans Meals 2GO is the variety of delicious menu options. During the year-long pilot at our Pittsford store, we listened and learned, fine-tuned the app, and created a menu that had something for everyone at home or at work.”

To place an order a customer must download the new Wegmans Meals 2GO app available for both iOS and Android phones. The app will indicate if delivery is an option based on the delivery destination in relation to the store location. Orders can be scheduled for delivery from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. any day of the week. Wegmans Meals 2GO orders can also be placed for customer carryout or curbside pickup, with no minimum required and no added fee.

“Our partnership with Wegmans showcases DoorDash’s focus and commitment to better serve our customers and merchant partners beyond restaurant delivery,” said Casey North, DoorDash’s Vice President of Drive. “Wegmans will leverage our strong logistics platform, which enables them to further deliver on their promise to make great meals easy.”

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 99-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts.