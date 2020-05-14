Webvan Founder, Louis Borders, Unveils eCommerce Model of the Future

As millions turn online amid COVID-19, HDS Global introduces proprietary hardware and software, years in the making, to power home delivery of groceries and other daily essentials

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Home Delivery Service (HDS Global), today unveiled a new model for at-home delivery of fresh groceries and general merchandise, setting the standard for next generation eCommerce. By combining industry-defining automation, AI-powered software, eco-friendly delivery totes, along with free home delivery, HDS provides an unrivaled end-to-end experience, fixing all that’s broken in eCommerce today.

The dramatic shift from in-store to online grocery shopping, brought on by COVID-19, has exposed the limitations of today’s eCommerce offerings. Most notably, how human-powered fulfillment centers are struggling to keep up with surging eCommerce demand, and how pick-from-store services are charging exorbitant delivery and service fees – if in-store shoppers are even available.

HDS recognized these inadequacies early on and spent years developing a touchless, robotics-powered new service model. Starting with the $1 trillion fresh grocery segment, HDS is poised to rapidly become consumers’ preferred eCommerce destination.

The Next Generation of eCommerce

While traditional retailers and online mass merchants must continuously update their legacy fulfillment systems to meet evolving consumer needs, HDS has been built, from the ground up, with touchless, automated fulfillment at its core.

The company is turning this vision into a reality with RoboFS, its game-changing, patented automated fulfillment system. RoboFS removes all human hands from the fulfillment process, dramatically increasing throughput to meet high consumer demand, when it matters most. Combining intelligent vision and AI with mobile and articulated robots, RoboFS transforms how goods are received, stored, picked, packed, transported, and delivered, resulting in fresher-than-store groceries, direct to the customer’s front door.

At the same time, the company’s AI-based software platform powers a highly-personalized user experience, built around each individual shopper’s dietary needs, preferences, and brand favorites. This also includes items such as made-to-order meats, poultry, seafood, and other prepared foods – customized to each shopper’s exact specifications.

All goods are placed in reusable delivery totes that are sanitized after every use, eliminating all paper and plastic waste, before being loaded in tri-temperature-controlled vans. A highly-trained HDS courier then delivers orders on the same day, free of charge, providing retail-level customer service, and easy at-home returns, right at the customer’s doorstep.

“COVID-19 has revealed to consumers how supermarkets are unnecessary middlemen, between their families and the fresh goods they need,” said Louis Borders, founder and CEO of HDS, who also founded Borders Books & Music, Synergy Software, and Webvan. “We’ve worked relentlessly to ready a new kind of eCommerce service - starting with fresh grocery - around what consumers always hoped it would be: highly-personalized, ultra-convenient, safe, exceptionally fresh, and eco-friendly - with no-cost, tip-free home delivery.”

About Home Delivery Service

Founded by Louis Borders, Home Delivery Service (HDS Global) is transforming eCommerce – end-to-end – starting with fresh groceries and other daily essentials. Powered by the latest in AI and advanced robotics, the company’s patented automated fulfillment system, RoboFS, enables quick, touchless order fulfillment, resulting in fresher-than-store goods, delivered direct to the customer’s door. The company has also developed a novel user experience, customized around the dietary needs, preferences, and brand favorites of each individual customer. With its bold vision and innovative technology, HDS has secured funding partnerships from the world’s leading brands, including Ingram Micro and Toyota. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

