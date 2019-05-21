Webscale Claims $14 Million Series B

SUNNYVALE – Webscale, a Digital Cloud Company and the leader in converged software for hyperscale cloud automation, has secured a $14 million Series B round of financing led by Mohr Davidow Ventures with participation from Benhamou Global Ventures and Grotech Ventures.

The investment will help improve Webscale’s software stack for Layer 4 – 7 services and integrated multi-cloud platform for digital commerce. The Webscale platform is looking to distrupt the $120 billion infrastructure market of legacy load balancers, application delivery controllers, and web application firewalls, commonly patched together by managed hosting and cloud managed service providers.

The Webscale platform levels the playing field for retailers, enterprises, and digital brands competing with the likes of Amazon and Walmart by delivering 100% uptime, next-generation cybersecurity, bot management, application performance, image management, and cloud automation powered by machine learning. With more than 100% YoY revenue growth, Webscale now delivers over 1,000 fast, secure, and scalable digital storefronts in seven countries, for customers including six of the Fortune 1000, such as Puma, Unilever, Hanes, Ferguson, Tommy Hilfiger, Cineworld Group, and others.

“Webscale is positioned perfectly at the intersection of two rapidly growing, multi-billion dollar markets – digital commerce and cloud transformation,” said Jim Smith, General Partner at Mohr Davidow Ventures. “Enterprise and mid-market brand owners are transitioning away from static hosting infrastructure, and are eager to leverage the benefits of hyperscale cloud providers. Webscale must be the first call for any business embarking on this digital transformation journey.”

“Fully-automated provisioning, configuration, and management of cloud-based applications is a critical need for digital businesses who want speed and agility, without losing focus on innovation,” said Anik Bose, General Partner at Benhamou Global Ventures. “For enterprise customers, Webscale’s converged automation software solution delivers on these goals by leveraging web application delivery, cybersecurity, and machine learning.”

“Webscale continues to claim market share from legacy incumbents in the hosting, web application delivery, and security markets,” said Sonal Puri, CEO at Webscale. “Innovation and a relentless focus on customer success are responsible for our impressive revenue growth, coupled with a product offering that encompasses all the key capabilities needed to execute on the promise of the cloud.”