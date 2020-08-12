WebPT Named to Inc. 5000 for 8th Consecutive Year

Healthcare SaaS company ranks No. 2750 on the 2020 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies, retaining its spot on Inc.’s elite Honor Roll.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#growth--For the eighth consecutive year, WebPT, the leading rehab therapy software platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year revenue growth rate of 145 percent, the Phoenix-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company ranked No. 2750 on the 39th annual list of top independent companies.

Only one percent of Inc. 5000 companies — 375 businesses in total — have made the list eight times. This tremendous achievement has secured WebPT’s fourth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll — an elite group of companies that have made the list at least five times.

“This prestigious recognition belongs to the entire WebPT team, who work hard every single day to build our company, culture, product suite and member base,” said Nancy Ham, WebPT CEO. “While we are thrilled to reach this accomplishment for the eighth year in a row, our work is far from done in achieving our mission of empowering rehab therapists to achieve greatness in practice. We look forward to many more years of partnering with our members to help them improve their financial and clinical outcomes.”

As WebPT drives industry growth, it’s proud to recognize partners and members that also made the prestigious list, including Ivy Rehab Network, Rehab 2 Perform, JAG-ONE Physical Therapy, FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers, PT Solutions Physical Therapy, and Bodycentral Physical Therapy.

Over the course of WebPT’s 12-year history, the company has remained at the forefront of innovation and advocacy in the rehab therapy community. Through the dedicated effort of the WebPT team, clinic owners and therapists across the country have been able to better reach and treat the millions of people who could benefit from receiving musculoskeletal care. As a result of this commitment and WebPT’s track record of steady growth, in 2019, the company also attracted Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm, as its financial sponsor.

The previous 12 months have also marked several key achievements for WebPT, including:

growing its member base to more than 90,000 rehab therapists across more than 20,000 clinics nationwide.

launching an integrated telehealth solution in just seven days to help rehab therapy clinics continue to treat patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The product, WebPT Virtual Visits, has been used to conduct more than 30,000 virtual health visits since April.

adding 165 new employees in 2019 across the organization, as well as 50 new positions to its revenue cycle management (RCM) department to enhance service delivery to its members.

“To be consecutively listed as a top one-percent company validates the team’s true grit and our dedication to propelling therapy providers — and the rehab therapy industry as a whole — forward,” said Heidi Jannenga, co-founder and chief clinical officer at WebPT. “However, there is still much more to be done. We will continue to work closely with our stakeholders — our members, employees, investors, and community — to increase rehab therapists’ status in the healthcare industry and to ensure that anyone who could benefit from rehab therapy will actually receive it.”

About WebPT, Inc.

With a 40-percent market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. WebPT’s product suite provides a robust end-to-end solution covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, from billing and managing a practice to delivering quality, evidence-based care. With a 99-percent retention rate and an uptime rate in excess of 99.9 percent across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty or size. WebPT’s growth has earned it a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies eight years in a row as well as inclusion on the 2018 Healthcare Informatics list of the top 100 U.S. healthcare IT vendors. Learn more at webpt.com.

