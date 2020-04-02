Zettaset and Mirantis to co-host webinar on best practices for encrypting containerized data

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zettaset, a leading provider of software-defined encryption solutions, will be co-hosting a complimentary webinar, “Securing Your Containers Isn’t Enough: How to Encrypt Containerized Data,” alongside Mirantis, the open cloud company on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The webinar will offer an in-depth look into the ways IT teams and developers can successfully secure container-based data.

Today, enterprise organizations are increasingly faced with the challenges associated alongside digital transformation initiatives such as the adoption of DevOps and DevSecOps. As a result, IT and developer teams struggle with the complexities of securing sensitive data in container environments.

Who: Tim Reilly, CEO, Zettaset

Maksim Yankovskiy, VP Engineering, Zettaset

Bryan Langston, Director of Cloud Architecture, Mirantis

What: “Securing Your Containers Isn’t Enough: How to Encrypt Containerized Data”

When: Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Where: Register online here

Attendees will walk away with newly acquired insight on the following:

How containers enable digital transformation and DevOps initiatives

Aspects of container architecture that makes it more vulnerable

How encryption protects the data at the heart of your applications

How to overcome the hurdles of deploying encryption in container environments while maintaining the benefits of DevOps environments

Best practices for implementing encryption in container environments

Zettaset has partnered with Mirantis to provide advanced encryption for containers. For more information on Zettaset XCrypt Container Encryption for Docker Enterprise from Mirantis and how it’s been designed to protect containers from data theft in any physical or virtual environment, please visit here.

About Zettaset

Zettaset is a software-defined encryption solution that can be transparently deployed across all physical and virtual enterprise environments. Unlike traditional solutions that are appliance-based, Zettaset is a cost-effective, software-only solution that is easy to deploy, does not impact performance, and scales with your business from on premise to the cloud. Learn more at zettaset.com.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps enterprises move to the cloud on their terms, delivering a true cloud experience on any infrastructure, powered by Kubernetes. The company uses a unique as-a-service model empowering developers to build, share and run their applications anywhere – from public to hybrid cloud and to the edge. Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, Cox Communications, DocuSign, Reliance Jio, STC, Vodafone, and Volkswagen. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Justin McCann

fama PR for Zettaset

617-986-5043

zettaset@famapr.com