Waymo Tests Self-Driving Minivan

Waymo, a spinoff of Alphabet Inc, is showing off a new self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

The company said it is obtaining 100 Chrysler Pacifica minivans from Fiat Chrysler Association (FCA) and adding its self-driving technology and sensors.

Waymo says the van has undergone 200 hours of extreme weather testing and is giving the vans a workout at its own test track in California, and FCA’s Chelsea Proving Grounds in Chelsea, MI and their Arizona Proving Grounds in Yucca, AZ.

Waymo says it plans to have the Pacifica minivans on public roads this year for testing.

Waymo is formerly the Google self-driving car project that was first developed in 2009 and spunoff from Alphabet in December.