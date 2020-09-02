BusinessWire

Wayfair to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Wayfair to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$W--Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, and Michael Fleisher, chief financial officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference. The presentation will begin at 12:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.


The fireside chat in which Wayfair will participate will be available via webcast on Wayfair's investor relations website at investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 18 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

  • Wayfair - All things home, all in one place.
  • Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.
  • AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.
  • Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.
  • Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $11.5 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 16,200 people.


Contacts

Media Relations:
Susan Frechette
PR@wayfair.com

Investor Relations:
Jane Gelfand
IR@wayfair.com

Business Wire

