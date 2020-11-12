Wave Wholesale Recognized as One of the Nation’s Top Providers

ChannelVision Magazine awards Wave with 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wave Wholesale today announced its recognition as ChannelVision’s winner of the publication’s 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award (VSA) for being the top wholesale provider in the nation. The annual awards program recognizes the top communications deployments, products, and services across numerous categories.

ChannelVision selected Wave Wholesale as the winner in the Service Provider Technology category, recognizing the company for focusing on the unique needs of wholesale partners to deliver infrastructure and services over a nationwide, 100% fiber network to provide them additional footprint and capacity options. Each year, the publication’s editors and a panel of judges from independent industry resources hand pick the winners that best demonstrate creativity, feature set differentiation, and forward-thinking, as well as the ability to drive growth.

“The annual VSA program showcases the top performing companies and most exciting innovations while demonstrating a ‘who’s who’ in the communications industry,” said Beka Business Media president and CEO, Berge Kaprelian. “Wave Wholesale stood out as a wholesale organization built specifically for partners. ChannelVision’s editors were impressed by their robust metro and rural fiber network, complementary NNIs, and roughly 1 million broadband locations — as well as their commitment to transparency and customization.”

“We are highly focused on providing unparalleled value to our partners through products, customer service, and connectivity they can trust,” said Patrick Knorr, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Wave Business. “We appreciate our efforts being recognized as a top provider in the industry.”

Wave Wholesale offers the path of least resistance by ensuring easy and accurate access to rates, locations, and specialty builds across its national fiber footprint. The company works with partners to help them extend footprint from metro to underserved areas, diversify routes, and add high speed capacity.

About Wave Wholesale

With more than 22,000 route miles of fiber and a dense on-net building footprint, Wave Wholesale provides Ethernet, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, DIA, and Broadband services across areas of Massachusetts, Chicago, Pennsylvania, New York City, Washington, D.C., Texas, Washington, Oregon, and California. In addition, Wave’s extensive metro and rural 100% fiber network has access to over 1 million broadband locations. Wave Wholesale, RCN Business, Grande Communications Business, and Wave Business operate as a single business solutions organization which delivers competitive fiber services in eight of the top ten largest metro areas throughout the United States.

Media Contact

Mark S. Peterson

PointerPR on behalf of Wave Wholesale

mark(at)pointerpr.com

206-390-0204