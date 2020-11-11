Wave Business Expands its Data Center Presence in Quincy, WA with H5 Data Centers

A Leading Provider of Connectivity Solutions Expands its Network in Washington to Meet the Needs of Leading Enterprises and Content Companies

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ITinfrastructure--H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced the expansion of Wave Business, a leading provider of Internet, voice, and connectivity solutions, to its data center in Quincy, Washington. Wave represents an additional carrier available at the 63-acre data center campus located near the hydroelectric dams on the Columbia River.

"Access to Wave’s extensive network in the Pacific Northwest is a big win for our customer base and carrier neutral ecosystem in Quincy," said Josh Simms, CEO for H5 Data Centers. "Companies of all sizes will benefit from Wave Broadband’s peering routes and expansive national fiber network."

H5 Data Centers’ Quincy data center campus includes 240,000 square feet of existing data center space with the ability to deliver an additional 240,000 square feet of expansion capacity. Wave will support H5 Data Centers’ growing customer base of Fortune 500 enterprises, content delivery networks (CDNs) and cloud service providers, that seek to improve their mission-critical operations.

“Wave Business is looking forward to partnering with H5 Data Centers to extend network access into their Quincy data center. The combination of H5 Data Centers’ presence and our national fiber network offers a new choice for our customers and theirs,” said Paul Koss, SVP, Carrier/Wholesale, Wave Business.

H5 Data Centers’ Quincy Data Center Highlights:

$0.03/kwh average annual power pricing

Access to 100% renewable hydro power

100% WA-state sales tax abatement on hardware equipment

63-acre data center campus with up to 480,000 square feet of data center space

About RCN, Grande Communications, and Wave Business Solutions

RCN Business, Grande Communications Business, and Wave Business operate as a single business solutions organization and deliver competitive fiber services in eight of the top ten largest metro areas throughout the United States. They provide industry-leading internet, communications, connectivity, and fiber infrastructure solutions for businesses of all sizes. Delivered through a state-of-the-art fiber-rich network, together, RCN, Grande, and Wave serve areas of Massachusetts, Chicago, Pennsylvania, New York City, and Washington, DC. (RCN); Texas (Grande Communications and enTouch); and Washington, Oregon, and California (Wave).

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.

