Wave Broadband Extends COVID-19 Response Policies to June 30

Offering Free Connectivity, Deferred Payments, Internet First Program and More to Help Customers Amid COVID-19

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wave Broadband, a leading provider of fiber and broadband services, announced it will extend its commitments through June 30 to ensure business and residential customers remain connected to the internet during the COVID-19 crisis.

Originally announced on April 6, the company made the following commitments that will now be extended through June 30, 2020:

Wave Broadband is offering free internet and WiFi for 60 days to all qualifying low-income households, especially students in low income households who do not already subscribe to the company’s internet service and who enroll in the Internet First program. The Internet First program is affordable internet designed to help families and students in low-income households to have reliable access to the internet. It will enable them to home school, do homework, and access educational resources and more. Wave Broadband is partnering with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of the program’s extension and the tools to help students learn remotely. The Internet First program includes 25Mbps high-speed internet service at $9.95 per month and is available to all eligible new residential customers who do not currently have Wave Broadband service. Installation fees will be waived for eligible students and new customers. More information on Internet First is available at gowave.com/internet-first.

will waive any late fees that any residential or small business customer might normally incur because of their economic circumstance related to COVID-19. While many Wave customers already have unlimited home internet access, Wave Broadband will waive internet data overage fees for March, April, May and June. Customers that incur data overages during these months will see charges and corresponding credit on their bills during April, May, June, and July.

Wave continues to see excellent performance of their network with engineers, field technicians, and operations centers on point 24/7 to meet shifts in usage patterns and increased traffic. While many are still working, learning and connecting from home, the company remains vigilant in monitoring all network and support systems to ensure customers receive the fastest and most reliable connections and service.

“Now, more than ever, keeping people connected is a critical priority,” said Chris Fenger, Chief Operating Officer of Wave Broadband. “In extending these measures, Wave will continue to help ensure that customers are able to continue to work, learn, and stay informed from the safety of their own homes. We are committed and ready to do our part in supporting our employees and our customers during this time.”

In addition, Wave is supporting the broader communities it services with its newly launched Everyday Hero program. Residents are invited to nominate a local hero in their community via the website here. In the coming weeks, the company will launch its partnership with Feeding America to donate 10% of installation fees for 30 days.

For details on all Wave programs and additional updates on the company’s response to COVID-19, please visit wavebroadband.com/we-care.

About RCN, Grande Communications and Wave Broadband

RCN Telecom Services, LLC (www.rcn.com), Grande Communications (www.mygrande.com) and Wave Broadband (www.wavebroadband.com) form the sixth largest US cable operator and provide industry-leading high-speed internet, broadband communications solutions, digital TV, phone services and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Together, RCN, Grande and Wave serves areas of Massachusetts, Chicago, Pennsylvania, New York City, and Washington, DC. (RCN); Texas (Grande Communications) and Washington, Oregon and California (Wave Broadband).

