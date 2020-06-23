Waters Introduces the New Arc High-Performance Liquid Chromatograph to Help Laboratories Meet Quality and Production Targets

Modern LC System Replicates Established Test Methods, Delivers Improved Performance; Updates to Lab Business Continuity Solution Also Announced

MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#businesscontinuity--Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today introduced the Waters™ Arc™ HPLC System, a new high-performance liquid chromatograph (HPLC) for routine testing in the pharmaceutical, food, academic and materials markets. A key target application is quality control laboratories performing batch release tests on small molecule pharmaceuticals. Waters also announced the availability of Waters™ Empower™ BC LAC/E™ with SecureSync, its newly enhanced data back-up and recovery solution purpose-built for organizations with distributed laboratory environments.

The Arc HPLC System is for laboratories looking for a rugged, reliable and modern HPLC system that can run established HPLC methods regardless of the brand of liquid chromatograph on which they were originally developed, while preserving the chromatographic retention time reproducibility of those methods. The system offers ultra-low analyte carryover, superb injection precision and backpressure tolerance to 9,500 psi at 5.0 ml/min. It is designed to meet all the requirements of a top-of-the-line HPLC system in a cost-competitive package that takes routine testing to the next level.

“We designed the Waters Arc HPLC System exclusively for QC laboratories knowing how important trustworthy test results are to help ensure the uninterrupted supply of safe and effective medicines,” said Robert Buco, PhD, Director, Separations Technology, Global Product Management, Waters Corporation. “Arc HPLC is for customers who are ready to modernize legacy instruments while preserving their specific QC methods. Waters makes it simple, providing a unique two-injection method transfer capability from any brand of HPLC instrument onto the Arc HPLC System.”

Most quality control methods in use today are HPLC methods. These methods have one common goal: to measure the concentration of any active ingredient and any known impurity and record the results of tests in compliance with regulatory and quality standards. As a state-of-the art workhorse instrument, this is what the Arc HPLC System routinely does.

“As a Waters customer for many years, we have standardized on Waters instrumentation and Empower software for testing,” said Bo Chen, Instrument Manager, Luoxin Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. “Their instrumentation has proven to be reliable and rugged and we know from experience that they stand by their products. The new Arc HPLC System appears to be highly suited for testing of finished products and we are eager to give it a closer look.”

The Arc HPLC runs on Waters’ compliant-ready, industry-leading Empower 3 Chromatography Data Software trusted by thousands of clients for whom data integrity is of paramount importance.

Waters expects the Arc HPLC System to be available for shipping worldwide in July.

Disaster Readiness for Today’s Laboratory with the Waters Empower BC LAC/E with SecureSync

Natural and manmade threats to business continuity are unpredictable and increasing in both frequency and severity. It is critical for organizations to plan ahead to prevent disruption to global supply chains and invest in technology infrastructure to ensure operational continuity.

Waters Empower BC LAC/E with SecureSync™ is a comprehensive solution that plays a significant role in a company’s business continuity strategy. This dual-purpose system allows remote instrumentation to be connected to and controlled by the Empower Enterprise in addition to enabling secure local control if connectivity is severed from the network. SecureSync software streamlines laboratory readiness by continuously copying relevant information from the customer’s Empower Enterprise to the local BC LAC/E system in a secure and compliant-ready manner.

Waters Empower BC LAC/E with SecureSync, in conjunction with a business continuity plan, offers a structured approach for responding to unplanned incidents and helps to minimize the impact of being disconnected. SecureSync software proactively prepares and synchronizes system-level information from remote enterprise network databases to local bench-level systems so organizations can resume operations as quickly as possible. The system enables switching to local data acquisition and processing, allowing protected sites to operate independently of the core enterprise network for more than four weeks in the event of a disaster or prolonged outage.

Waters Empower BC LAC/E with SecureSync is now available worldwide from Waters. For more information, download a free copy of the Waters white paper titled The Importance of Business Continuity in Today’s Laboratory.

Additional Resources:

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters, Arc, Empower, SecureSync and LAC/E are trademarks of Waters Corporation.

Brian J. Murphy

PR Manager, Corporate Communications

Waters Corporation

brian_j_murphy@waters.com

+1 508-482-2614