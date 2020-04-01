Watch Communications Deploys Free, Public Hotspots to Help Communities Stay Connected

LIMA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--Watch Communications continues supporting customers during the COVID-19 response by deploying free, publicly-accessible hotspots across its entire service area.

“We know that accessing the Internet can be a challenge for many people, and we are committed to providing access to everyone we can across the four states we serve,” said Watch Communications President and CEO Chris Daniels. “These public hotspots will ensure that students can access e-Learning platforms, and members of our community can find information. We appreciate the chance to partner with local and regional officials to provide this community service.”

Watch Communications is working with school districts, municipalities, community centers, and other organizations to determine the best placement for hotspots. All hotspots will be accessible by vehicle and social-distancing protocols should be observed at all times. Watch Communications also advises that anyone accessing the hotspots remain in compliance with all local and state government orders.

Hotspot locations can be found on an interactive map on the company’s website. Click here or access the map via www.WatchComm.net. The map will be updated as new hotspots come online.

Installing free hotspots is one of several actions Watch Communications is taking to help its customers and communities stay connected and safe during COVID-19. The following measures are in place through April 30:

Data caps will not be enforced in areas of our network where caps are in place;

Additional open-access WiFi hot zones are being deployed in coordination with local officials.

Late fees for customers and small businesses have been waived;

No service terminations during this time because of an inability to pay bills.

If strict health protocols look to remain in place past April 30, Watch Communications will re-evaluate its timelines.

Many Watch Communications employees are now teleworking from home. There are some job functions, however, that require customer interaction. All field technicians will wear booties, gloves and a mask at all times while inside homes. They have also been instructed to wash their hands or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer before entering customers’ homes and after leaving. If a customer or anyone else in a home appears to be sick, the technician will not enter the home and will maintain an extended physical distance during any conversations.

Customers can find additional health protocols and information at www.WatchComm.net.

School districts and government officials interested in discussing the placement of hotspots should contact covidresponse@watchcomm.net.

About Watch Communications

Founded in 1992, Watch Communications is an Internet Service Provider (ISP) using a combination of fixed wireless and fiber technologies to serve residential and business customers throughout Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky. Watch Communications began as a wireless cable TV provider and expanded service offerings in 1998 to include the Internet. Since its creation, Watch Communications has focused on unserved and underserved small and rural markets. Watch Communications is a subsidiary of Benton Ridge Telephone. The Benton Ridge family of companies also includes Community Fiber Solutions in Indiana and Q Wireless in Kentucky and Indiana.

