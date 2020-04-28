Warren Barkley Joins Clearwater as Chief Technology Officer

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Analytics announced today that Warren Barkley has joined as Chief Technology Officer to oversee all technical aspects of the company.

Warren brings a wealth of experience to Clearwater — he has held influential roles at Amazon, Microsoft, and SMART Technologies, and has been instrumental in the technological trajectories of those organizations and their offerings.

At Amazon, Warren was General Manager in the AWS Machine Learning Group. His experience and expertise are critical as Clearwater fortifies and evolves its SaaS solution to serve the world’s largest and most complex institutional investors. Warren’s critical role in bringing cloud computing solutions to the business world will continue in his role at Clearwater.

“I have worked with, advised, and held positions at some of the most innovative technology companies in the world,” said Warren. “I see Clearwater in that same lineage of industry influencers, and I’m thrilled to be part of its next chapter.”

Warren launched several public services during his tenure at Amazon. Prior to that he served as the General Manager for Business AI at Microsoft where he brought many machine learning technologies to market. Warren was also CTO for SMART Technologies, and held several positions at Microsoft where he was instrumental in the development of wireless networking in Windows, Microsoft Skype for Business, and numerous broadly used media technologies. At Microsoft, he also played a central role in establishing WiFi as a worldwide standard and authored a variety of key industry wireless specifications.

Warren has influenced various early stage startups, and is active in the VC community. He also holds over 60 worldwide patents in networking, wireless, communications, and machine learning.

“We are thrilled to have Warren join Clearwater. He is the kind of industry leader that enables us to evolve and improve at an exponential rate,” said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer at Clearwater Analytics. “I know our clients, future clients, and employees will all benefit from his leadership.”

James Price, Clearwater’s former CTO and the original architect for much of the platform, will now be the company’s Chief Quality Officer. James is responsible for driving quality throughout the organization through controls, automation, improved testing, and advanced reporting.

Reporting on more than $4 trillion in assets daily, Clearwater is the leading SaaS solution for investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. The company delivers its solution and services to the world’s leading insurers, investment managers, corporations, state and local governments, pensions, and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Clearwater helps thousands of organizations make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Clearwater offers a full complement of middle- and back-office solutions like trade confirm/affirm, client billing, composite management, client statements, and more.

Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $4 trillion in assets for clients that include American Family Insurance, Arch Capital, Aureum Re, Cisco, CopperPoint Mutual Company, C.V. Starr & Co., Facebook, J.P. Morgan, Knights of Columbus Insurance, Oracle, Selective Insurance, Sirius Group, Sompo International, Starbucks, Unum Group, WellCare Health Plans, Wilton Re., and many others.

Since its founding in 2004, Clearwater has provided a cloud-native solution that helps investors make the most of their data. Investment professionals in 49 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting.

Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearwater-analytics/ | Twitter: @cwanalytics

Lauren Brassey | Director of Marketing | +1 208 489 3909 | lbrassey@clearwateranalytics.com