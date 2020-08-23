Warner Bros. Games and DC Announce Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Genre-Bending Action-Adventure Shooter in Development by Rocksteady Studios, Creators of the Best-Selling Batman: Arkham Series

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Warner Bros. Games and DC today announced Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a new genre-bending action-adventure shooter that can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op*. Based on iconic DC characters and developed by Rocksteady Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League combines the studio’s signature character-driven story gameplay with third-person shooter action to deliver a gaming experience unlike any other. The game will be available worldwide in 2022 on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X and PC.

Featuring an original narrative set in the DC universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a richly detailed open-world Metropolis. The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark who must take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world’s greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single player, switching between characters at will, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op*.

To view and share the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Official Reveal Trailer, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/SuicideSquad_RevealTrailer

To download official Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League assets, visit: http://go.wbgames.com/SuicideSquadKTJL-PressKit-Download

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showcases Rocksteady Studios’ ability to combine masterful storytelling and compelling gameplay based on well-known DC characters,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “ The team is creating a genre-defining experience that brings the formidable Suicide Squad to life in a way that has never been done before.”

“ Our team is excited to officially announce Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and provide a glimpse into our latest project,” said Sefton Hill, Creative Director and Co-founder, Rocksteady Studios. “ We’re introducing an original take on the Suicide Squad that combines the rich, character-driven storytelling Rocksteady is known for with innovative gameplay features to create a unique gaming experience.”

The playable characters featured in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are Harley Quinn (a.k.a. Dr. Harleen Quinzel), the mistress of mayhem; Deadshot (a.k.a. Floyd Lawton), the most dangerous marksman alive; Captain Boomerang (a.k.a. Digger Harkness), Aussie assassin extraordinaire; and King Shark (a.k.a. Nanaue), the demigod humanoid shark and rightful ruler of the seas. Each squad member has their own unique moveset with enhanced traversal abilities to freely explore the dynamic open-world of Metropolis, along with a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master.

To learn more about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, visit SuicideSquadGame.com or join the community conversation on Twitter (SuicideSquadRS), Instagram (SuicideSquadRS), YouTube (SuicideSquadRS), Twitch (Rocksteady), Facebook (SuicideSquadRocksteady) and Discord (SuicideSquadRS).

All official assets can be found on the Warner Bros. Games Press Site. To access, please visit the following link and click the “Register Now” button: http://www.warnerbrosgames-press.com/.

