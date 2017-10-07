Walmart Voice Shopping Goes Live With Google

Walmart is officially launching voice shopping this week with the Google Home speaker and new Google Home Mini device.

The Google Home Mini is a voice activated speaker that lets you access news, sports and weather just by speaking and costs $49. It is available for preorder for shipping later this month. The regular Google Home speaker is now available and costs $129.

Customers can order from hundreds of thousands of items from Walmart by using their voice and linked to their Walmart shopping account.

Any customer who buys a Google Home or Google Home Mini from Walmart will receive up to $25 off a Walmart order when they link their Walmart account to Google Express. By linking their accounts, customers save time and money by receiving recommendations based on their previous purchases made in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com.

The Google Home Mini device must be activated between Oct. 4, 2017, and Jan. 15, 2018, to qualify.