Walmart to Give Employees 740,000 Samsung Phones

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, announced it will offer more than 740,000 workers a new Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro that will let them access a new app designed for employees.

The Me@Walmart app is a new custom app built in-house by Walmart Global Tech for U.S. store associates that provides an exclusive destination filled with new features to simplify daily tasks, serve customers and plan for life outside of work. The idea of this app started as a way to manage associates’ schedules and has grown into a single in-store app for U.S. associates, saving them time and helping them be more efficient. Walmart says it’s the first app of its kind in the retail industry.

Walmart will provide 740,000 associates a new Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone, case and protection plan to use — free of charge. Associates will only be able to access the app’s work features while they’re on the clock, but they can also use the smartphone as their own personal device if they want, with all the features and privacy they’re used to. Walmart says it will not have access to any personal data of employees.

A Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro phone has a price of $499 unlocked according to Verizon. The phone is specifically designed for business and frontline workers. It has a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge display and features Gorilla Glass 5 for rugged use. The phone comes with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM along with a 4050 mAh battery and runs on Exynos 9611 Octa-Core processor. The rear camera on the XCover Pro has 25MP resolution with 8MP in ultrawide view. The front camera has 13MP resolution.

Here are a few of the features the new Me@Walmart app offers:

Scheduling: The app lets associates easily view their shifts up to two weeks in advance, check on their upcoming paid time off and request changes to their schedule, if needed.

Mobile Clock In: Using geofencing technology, associates can clock in with a tap of a button once they arrive at their store. This gives them another convenient option to clock in.

Push-to-Talk: Constant communication is essential for our business. Walkie talkies were one solution, but not every associate has one. Push to talk enables associates to instantly connect with one another, helping them work as a team to stay nimble and react to customers’ needs.

Ask Sam: A voice-activated personal assistant for work, the Ask Sam feature saves time by letting associates ask the app questions to quickly locate merchandise and get answers for customers. Associates can even look up the metrics that drive their business. This feature was previously available to some associates as a separate app, but is now available to all through Me@Walmart.

Walmart says it will add in the coming months features to the Me@Walmart app that helps speed up the time it takes store stocking associates to get items from the backroom to the sales floor. Instead of scanning each box individually, associates just hold up their device and, using augmented reality, highlight the boxes that are ready to go.