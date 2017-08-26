Walmart Teams Up With Google for Voice Ordering

Walmart is launching a new partnership with Google to make shopping easier for customers. Starting in late September, the world’s leading retailer will offer hundreds of thousands of items for voice shopping via Google Assistant – the largest number of items currently offered by a retailer through the platform.

One of the primary uses for voice shopping will be the ability to build a basket of previously purchased everyday essentials. Walmart plans to deeply integrate its Easy Reorder feature into Google Express. This will enable the chain to deliver highly personalized shopping recommendations based on customers’ previous purchases, including those made in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. To take advantage of this personalization, customers only need to link their Walmart account to Google Express.

Customers can buy through voice with the Assistant on Google Home or on the Google Express website or app.

Walmart is looking to take on its largest online competitor Amazon.com by using its network of 4,700 stores next year. Customers will be able to pick up an order in store (often for a discount) or using voice shopping to purchase fresh groceries across the country. Walmart is also offering free two-day shipping on many items.

Amazon.com is closing its deal to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion this Monday and said it will lower prices and use the stores to provide online lockers for picking up and returning goods online.

Google also announced it is offering free delivery on Google Express as long as your order is above each store’s minimum, usually $25 or $35.