Walmart Expanding Grocery Delivery to 100 Markets

Walmart, the nation’s largest discount store chain, plans to expand grocery delivery to 100 markets nationwide by the end of 2018.

The company has been testing grocery delivery in six markets over the past year and the delivery expansion will reach 40% of the United States population.

Groceries can be delivered to customers as soon as the same day. Walmart’s Online Grocery Delivery charges a flat $9.95 fee and a $30 minimum order – with no subscription and no price markups.

“We’re saving customers time by leveraging new technology, and connecting all the parts of our business into a single seamless shopping experience: great stores, easy pickup, fast delivery, and apps and websites that are simple to use,” said Greg Foran, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. “We’re serving our customers in ways that no one else can. Using our size and scale, we’re bringing the best of Walmart to customers across the country.”

Walmart Grocery Delivery brings customers the convenience of shopping when and where they want for quality, fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items, along with pantry staples, consumables and seasonal general merchandise. Customers place their orders online at Walmart.com/grocery or on the existing Walmart Grocery App, and unlike other services, they find the same every day low prices on items that they do in stores.

With the help of Walmart’s personal shoppers and crowd-sourced delivery services, the retailer will be able to shop for and deliver fresh groceries to the doorsteps of millions of Americans. The retailer employs more than 18,000 personal shoppers that power this program with thousands more being added this year. These associates must complete a three week training program learning how to select the freshest produce and the best cuts of meat for Online Grocery customers.

The retailer also offers an Online Grocery Pickup service that allows customers to order their groceries online and pickup them up in stores without ever getting out of their cars. The service, which has become a customer favorite and touted as a “Grocery Hero” for moms on the go and time-strapped families, is now available in 1,200 stores with 1,000 more to be added this year.

“Our commitment goes further than saving customers money,” said Tom Ward, vice president, Digital Operations, Walmart U.S. “Ninety percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store, and we serve more than 150 million customers a week, which gives us a unique opportunity to make every day a little easier for busy families. Today, we’re expanding this promise by helping even more customers save time and money without leaving their homes.”