Walmart Buys ModCloth

Walmart announced it has acquired the assets and operations of ModCloth, a San Francisco-based online specialty retailer of women’s fashion and accessories. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Who is ModCloth?

ModCloth is an online specialty retailer that offers unique designs and exclusive fashion, along with shoes, handbags and accessories, for 18-35-year-old women.

As one of the top specialty fashion sites with a strong social media presence and highly engaged community, ModCloth also operates one physical store in Austin, TX, where customers can schedule one-on-one styling appointments with ModStylists.

ModCloth is widely acclaimed as one of the most inclusive fashion brands in the industry, pioneering the promotion of size diversity, lifestyle inclusiveness and body positivity over the last decade.

ModCloth offers thousands of clothing and accessory items – including independent designers, national brands and ModCloth-designed private label apparel. The majority of apparel is offered in a full size range.

Founded in 2002 in Pittsburgh, ModCloth has been headquartered in San Francisco since 2009. Additional offices are located in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh.

How will ModCloth fit into Walmart’s e-commerce business?