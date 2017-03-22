Walmart Buys ModCloth

Walmart announced it has acquired the assets and operations of ModCloth, a San Francisco-based online specialty retailer of women’s fashion and accessories. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Who is ModCloth?
- ModCloth is an online specialty retailer that offers unique designs and exclusive fashion, along with shoes, handbags and accessories, for 18-35-year-old women.
- As one of the top specialty fashion sites with a strong social media presence and highly engaged community, ModCloth also operates one physical store in Austin, TX, where customers can schedule one-on-one styling appointments with ModStylists.
- ModCloth is widely acclaimed as one of the most inclusive fashion brands in the industry, pioneering the promotion of size diversity, lifestyle inclusiveness and body positivity over the last decade.
- ModCloth offers thousands of clothing and accessory items – including independent designers, national brands and ModCloth-designed private label apparel. The majority of apparel is offered in a full size range.
- Founded in 2002 in Pittsburgh, ModCloth has been headquartered in San Francisco since 2009. Additional offices are located in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh.
How will ModCloth fit into Walmart’s e-commerce business?
- The ModCloth team will continue to operate its site and store as a standalone and complementary brand to our other e-commerce sites. The ModCloth team will bring their significant experience and unique talents to our U.S. e-commerce efforts and will further strengthen the collective capabilities of the overall team.
- Apparel and accessories is the No. 1 category for digital commerce, according to comScore, and we gain the experience of a well-recognized specialty apparel e-commerce brand that’s trusted by millions of millennial women.
- ModCloth’s catalog offers thousands of choices in clothing and accessories, including highly differentiated, exclusive styles and an extended range of sizes that appeal to a broad demographic of women. The compelling styling, branding and content currently available online, along with deep industry relationships and expertise, will help us further enhance our overall customer experience.
- ModCloth CEO Matthew Kaness, his executive team, and ModCloth’s 300-plus employees will continue to be based in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Pittsburgh, and will join our U.S. e-commerce retail organization.
- Designers that sell on ModCloth who are interested in expanding their consumer reach will now have the opportunity to serve more customers through Jet.com and our other e-commerce sites.