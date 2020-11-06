BusinessWire

Waitr to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on November 9, 2020

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced that it intends to release its third quarter 2020 financial results following the close of the stock market on Monday, November 9, 2020 and host a conference call at 5:00pm ET that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.waitrapp.com/. The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (866) 269-4261, or for international callers (323) 347-3278. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 9968426. That replay will be available until Monday, November 16, 2020.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, and its sister brand Bite Squad, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of June 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.


Investors
WaitrIR@icrinc.com

