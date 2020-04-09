Waitr Increases Delivery Areas

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced that the Company expanded its delivery areas to support its restaurant partners and diners. Delivery areas will now reach as far as 12 miles away from certain restaurants, which in some cases is double the current reach. This will give restaurants more access to potential diners and will give diners access to more restaurants.

“As these uncertain times continue, we are constantly evaluating how to better support our diners and restaurant partners,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO of Waitr. “When looking at our delivery areas for restaurants and driver supply, it became clear that we could push the boundaries to help our restaurants reach more diners, which will help these restaurant partners survive and provide us new opportunities to grow.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants and national chains. As of December 31, 2019, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in approximately 640 cities.

