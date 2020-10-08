Waitr Adds Dine-In Capabilities to Platform

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced that it has launched tableside service technology for restaurants. Through the scanning of a QR code on a smartphone, the new product allows diners to access the menu from the table, place an order, pay and tip all in the Waitr app without contact.

“Contactless service has become increasingly important amid the pandemic for safety reasons. This new product will serve the need of restaurants that are bolstering their safety protocol, and will help make diners feel safer since the ordering process is contact free,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr. “This product also has the potential to increase the number of times a table can turnover due to the lack of waiting on the diner side.”

Grimstad continued, “Waitr is diversifying its’ product offerings to include a further integrated payment solution that with my experience in the payments industry is of great importance today. I believe this is a natural next step to better position Waitr for the long term, and best support our restaurant partners in these trying times and beyond.”

Since Mr. Grimstad has taken over at Waitr in January 2020, Waitr has quickly implemented many strategic initiatives around service and profitability. Waitr also began delivering same-day groceries, offering No-Contact delivery for all restaurant and grocery orders and now Dine-In service capabilities.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, and its sister brand Bite Squad, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of June 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

