Waffle House Teams Up With Postmates for Delivery

Waffle House, a chain of affordable diners primarily in the southeastern U.S., is now offering delivery of its meals for the first time ever in a deal with Postmates.

If you’re hankering for Waffle House’s fresh and fluffy, sweet cream waffle or craving bacon, sausage, or an All-Star Breakfast, this is the first time in the chain’s history it will offer delivery since it was founded in 1955.

“We are extremely excited to take this momentous step and offer our Customers more options for enjoying their favorite comfort foods without ever having to leave their own homes,” Waffle House Public Relations Director, Njeri Boss said.

Postmates, headquartered in San Francisco, offers delivery on demand by connecting customers with local couriers who can deliver purchased items from any store or restaurant in minutes. Customers have the option for in-person delivery, curbside delivery or contactless delivery.

Postmates will deliver items ordered off the Waffle House limited menu from approximately 900 restaurants currently, with more restaurants being added to the Postmates ordering platform in the coming weeks, Boss said. Waffle House has over 1,500 restaurants primarily in the Southeast but as far north as Ohio and Pennsylvania and as far west as Arizona.

Waffle House has heaquarters in Norcross, GA.