Waddell & Reed Financial Appoints Meltzer as Chief Technology Officer

Company taking additional steps to advance digital & technology capabilities across the enterprise

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) today announced it has named Eric J. Meltzer as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. He will serve as a member of the firm’s Executive Leadership team and lead the technology teams dedicated to leveraging technology as a strategic asset across the organization, overseeing areas including enterprise technology architecture and infrastructure, cybersecurity, application development and data integration, and service delivery management.

Meltzer, a 20-year industry veteran with extensive experience at major financial industry firms, reports to Brent K. Bloss, President of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. His expertise spans broad aspects of business technology, including modernizing complex systems through thoughtfully-phased re-architecture, redesign and maximizing operational effectiveness.

Prior to joining Waddell & Reed Financial, he served as Chief Technology and Operations Officer at OppenheimerFunds, where he led a team of nearly 1,000 people and oversaw multiple functions, including technology, operations and cybersecurity.

His prior experience also includes serving as Chief Technology Officer at Putnam Investments, where he led a 300-person team and oversaw the creation and execution of a technology strategy that enhanced applications, infrastructure and telecommunications.

Earlier in his career, he worked at a number of Wall Street firms, including Deutsche Bank and Kidder Peabody & Co.

“Technology is a key component of our growth strategy and I am extremely pleased that Eric will lead our efforts in this area moving forward. As we continue to implement additional digital and technology capabilities, Eric and his team will be central to that effort,” said Bloss. “Through effective use of digital technology capabilities we can continue to enhance our client, affiliated advisor and employee experiences while also becoming more operationally productive and efficient across the enterprise.”

About the Company

Through its subsidiaries, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has provided investment management and financial planning services to clients throughout the United States since 1937. Today, we distribute our investment products through the unaffiliated channel (encompassing broker/dealer, retirement, and registered investment advisors), our broker-dealer channel (through independent financial advisors), and our Institutional channel (including defined benefit plans, pension plans, endowments and subadvisory relationships). For more information, visit ir.waddell.com.

Media Contact: Roger Hoadley

VP, Director of Communications

913-236-1993

rhoadley@waddell.com

Investor Contact: Mike Daley

VP, Investor Relations

913-236-1795

mdaley1@waddell.com