Vubiq Networks Strengthens Millimeter Wave Innovation Leadership Position with New Technology Patent Grant

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vubiq Networks, Inc., the innovation leader in millimeter wave wireless broadband technology, announced today that the company has been awarded a new technology patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The new patent grant, number 10,818,997, is titled Waveguide Interface and Printed Circuit Board Launch Transducer Assembly and Methods of Use Thereof.

Over the past five years, Vubiq Networks has been awarded an evolutionary series of four US patents, one European patent, and one international patent publication for the company’s modular millimeter waveguide technology. This patented technology separates the digital modulation components from the analog radio frequency components for millimeter wave broadband communications solutions, allowing for rapid development of new products and solutions without the expense of complete circuit board redesigns.

Applications for this patented technology include high-speed, point-to-point telecommunications; radio frequency identification (RFID); vehicular radar; internet of things (IoT) sensors; 5G connectivity; wireless fabric; and other emerging hyperimaging applications.

“This patent further innovates our modular waveguide approach by adding the ability to launch millimeter wave electromagnetic signals directly from the waveguide module printed circuit board,” said Mike Pettus, founder and CTO of Vubiq Networks. “This system and method patent supports new wafer-scale ball grid array IC packaging technology that improves performance, lowers manufacturing costs, and enables wider availability of millimeter wave technology applications.”

There are two alternative approaches to designing millimeter wave products: the traditional approach using discrete hard-wired technology and Vubiq Networks’ innovative modular waveguide approach. “The problem with the discrete approach is that every time a manufacturer wants to change the operating radio frequency band for a particular millimeter product, they have to completely redesign the whole printed circuit board,” explained Vubiq CEO John Dilworth. “This results in significant development costs, increased delays in time to market, and increased inventory costs.”

The benefits of the company’s patented, modular waveguide approach include:

Vubiq Networks is able to rapidly and inexpensively develop “best of breed” millimeter wave solutions with shorter time-to-market to leapfrog the competition for high-speed wireless broadband applications.

The company is able to manufacture a single baseband board for multiple radio spectrum bands, thereby dramatically lowering manufacturing costs and reducing inventory requirements.

The modular technology provides for better efficiency and performance in launching RF energy, resulting in less than one-half decibel insertion loss.

“We are excited about this addition to our waveguide patent portfolio and look forward to additional awards with our current applications,” continued Mr. Dilworth. “Today we offer the only 10 Gbps V-Band FDD wireless link in the industry. We will continue to innovate and protect our innovations, creating unique solutions that break traditional methods of millimeter wave applications with greater range, faster throughput, and lower costs. Whether it involves capacity or latency for 5G applications, or resolution and density for hyperimaging, our innovations such as our waveguide technology are helping deliver solutions for telecommunications, RFID tag decoding, IoT smart sensors, wireless fabric, and more.”

About Vubiq Networks

Vubiq Networks, Inc. is a privately held millimeter wave innovation company headquartered in Irvine, California. With over 15 years of experience in telecommunications and extremely high frequency (EHF) applications, the company continues to expand its global reach into cutting-edge millimeter wave markets. For further information, visit www.vubiqnetworks.com.

