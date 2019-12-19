VTS Announces Accelerate 2020, the Leading Annual Innovation Conference for Commercial Real Estate Executives: April 21- 22, 2020 New York City

-- The industry’s most innovative executives and thought leaders will gather at the fourth-annual event to discuss the ideas, trends and technologies that define modern commercial real estate --

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#accelerate2020--VTS, the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform, today announced that its fourth-annual Accelerate Conference will be held April 21-22, 2020 at the brand new Convene at Brookfield Place, located at 225 Liberty Street in Downtown Manhattan. The premier event will bring together more than 400 innovative executives and influential thought leaders to discuss the technologies, trends and ideas that define modern commercial real estate.

Accelerate 2020 will feature two days of content, including keynote presentations from distinguished guest speakers and VTS executives, breakout sessions with influential commercial real estate leaders and tech visionaries, VTS user-education content and networking events. The conference content has been specifically designed to educate members of the C-Suite and senior leasing and asset management executives about the modernization of commercial real estate and how leading companies are adapting their strategies to stay competitive. Attendees will leave Accelerate 2020 armed with actionable tactics to help their organizations become data-driven and technology-enabled, and meaningful connections with the remarkable individuals shaping the industry’s future.

“After three successful years, Accelerate has emerged as the can’t-miss conference for CRE executives. We’re honored to provide a forum where forward-thinking leaders at best-in-class organizations can gather with peers to have honest conversations about the future of the industry. Accelerate fosters the sharing of modern ideas, connects people, and offers new approaches to leasing and asset management that leaders can take back to their teams the very next day,” said Amy Millard, Chief Marketing Officer at VTS.

At this year’s Accelerate 2019, attendees representing more than 10 billion square feet of commercial real estate across three continents gathered in New York to discuss topics including the rise of flexible leasing, data and products enabling digital transformation and the future of tech in the built world. Keynote and guest speakers included Brian Kingston, Senior Managing Partner and CEO of Real Estate at Brookfield Asset Management; Michael Turner, President of Oxford Properties Group; and Vik Chawla, Principal at Fifth Wall Ventures. The conference boasted panelists from companies including Convene, Boston Properties, The Blackstone Group, CBRE, Invesco and Related Companies.

Tickets to Accelerate 2020 are now available.

To purchase tickets, and for more information about the conference, please visit www.vts.com/accelerate.

