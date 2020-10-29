VSE Corporation to Reschedule Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Following Third-Party Conference Call Provider Outage

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC, “VSE”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets, has postponed its third quarter 2020 results conference call scheduled for today due to a hurricane-related system-wide outage at its conference call vendor.

Due to the conference call vendor outage, the company will reschedule its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Details will be forthcoming on a new conference call date and time.

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE’s services and products, visit us at www.vsecorp.com.

Please refer to the Form 10-Q that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on or about September 30, 2020 for more details on our third quarter 2020 results. Also, refer to VSE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for further information and analysis of VSE’s financial condition and results of operations. VSE encourages investors and others to review the detailed reporting and disclosures contained in VSE’s public filings for additional discussion about the status of customer programs and contract awards, risks, revenue sources and funding, dependence on material customers, and management’s discussion of short- and long-term business challenges and opportunities.

