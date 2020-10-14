Vroozi Recognized for Leading Technology, Top Customer Satisfaction and Strong Results

The leading digital procurement provider named a Value and Customer Leader in Spend Matters’ E-Procurement, Invoice-to-Pay and Procure-to-Pay SolutionMaps

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroozi, the leading purchasing and spend management platform for enterprise and mid-market companies, announced today it has been named both a Value Leader and a Customer Leader in Spend Matters’ Fall 2020 E-Procurement, Invoice-to-Pay and Procure-to-Pay SolutionMaps. The solid performance across analyst technology and customer satisfaction scores solidifies that Vroozi is a must-consider solution for companies of all sizes, industries and locations that are looking to implement, replace and get more value from procure-to-pay software.

In particular, Vroozi’s rating as an E-Procurement Value Leader for the Nimble Persona makes the company an ideal match for dynamic, results-focused and rapidly growing organizations that require speed-to-value, low pricing and modern, intuitive, cloud-based software. In addition, Spend Matters named Vroozi a customer leader across all Procure-to-Pay personas (including Invoice-to-Pay and E-Procurement).

“Spend Matters’ latest assessment is a reflection of our success in enabling organizations to grow faster and more profitably by offering a user-friendly, digital and modern solution that customers love,” said Joe Fox, CEO of Vroozi. “When employees have anytime, anywhere access to a procurement system that works seamlessly with their existing financial systems – employee adoption, spend under management and savings surge – resulting in better financial outcomes for all.”

Vroozi’s spend management software – which automates the entire procure-to-pay process, including business purchasing, vendor invoices, payments and business spend management – helps save time, money, and effort. Vroozi makes purchasing seamless and easy for all users, while providing procurement and financial leaders with robust business controls. Vroozi is the only provider that brings both a modern, spend management-focused marketplace to enterprise customers and completely digital procure-to-pay functionality to mid-market businesses.

“We’ve designed SolutionMap to aid the practitioner so they may better understand and analyze the customer experiences, market developments and technological innovation of the myriad solution providers by process competency,” said Jason Busch, Founder of Spend Matters and Lead Solution Analyst.

Vroozi is the market’s leading cloud-based purchasing and AP automation platform. To learn more, visit www.vroozi.com or check out Spend Matters’ complete Fall 2020 SolutionMap rankings.

About Vroozi

Vroozi® - the leading mobile and cloud-based business purchasing platform - makes business purchasing easier, more efficient and effective. Vroozi’s proven solution digitizes the procure-to-pay process by bringing powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to companies of all sizes. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency and improves business margins while uncovering powerful financial insights. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to empower their employees, connect digitally with their suppliers and maintain spend visibility from anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit vroozi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

