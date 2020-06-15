Vroozi Launches New Catalog and Purchase Requisition Extension for SAP SRM and S/4HANA

New catalog and purchase management solution increases spend under management and employee adoption

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroozi, a trusted SAP Partner and leading procure-to-pay solution provider, today announces the release of Vroozi Purchase Requisitions, a catalog and purchase management extension for SAP SRM and S/4HANA. The new solution enhances the value of SAP SRM by streamlining the purchasing process, improving spend management and boosting user adoption. For companies preparing to migrate to SAP S/4HANA, the catalog extension helps ensure a smooth transition, without disrupting the procurement experience.

Vroozi’s extension offers SAP customers a modern marketplace and catalog experience with fully automated purchase requisitions. Now, employees can search and shop with approved suppliers, create shopping carts and initiate and approve purchase requisitions all within Vroozi’s digital marketplace before returning to SAP – making the entire process faster and simpler.

“We’re enabling organizations to increase adoption and spend management value from SAP SRM by augmenting their current investment with our Vroozi Catalog and Purchase Requisition Extension,” said Joe Fox, CEO of Vroozi. “Our catalog extension products allow any employee to seamlessly find and purchase the goods and services they need while maintaining corporate controls enforced by SAP SRM. With a streamlined purchase requisition process, organizations reap the benefits of increased spend under management, more efficiency, and higher levels of user adoption – a critical component of procurement success, especially as many SAP SRM shops transition to SAP S/4HANA.”

SAP SRM customers can add Vroozi Catalog and Purchase Requisitioning without ripping and replacing, and quickly integrate it with their new SAP S/4HANA platform – resulting in no change for their users.

Vroozi’s easy-to-use suite of procure-to-pay solutions seamlessly unifies finance, procurement, employees and suppliers on a single digital platform and automates key processes, including purchase requisitions and approvals, purchase orders and vendor collaboration. Vroozi’s Supplier Portal digitizes engagement with suppliers, simplifying communication for all parties. The modern Vroozi user interface and multi-platform Cloud software gives procurement teams more control, resulting in lower costs for goods and services, increased spend under management and higher levels of employee adoption and compliance.

For more information about Vroozi’s solution for SAP SRM, check out their recent blog post.

About Vroozi

Vroozi® - the leading procurement technology provider – is increasing value to large enterprises through their Cloud SaaS Spend Management platform. Vroozi makes business purchasing easier, more efficient and effective. Their proven solution digitizes the procurement and vendor invoice management processes by bringing powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to companies of all sizes. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency and improves business margins while uncovering powerful financial insights. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to manage spend, empower their employees, connect digitally with their suppliers and maintain spend visibility from anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit vroozi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

