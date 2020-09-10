Vroom Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) (“Vroom”), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,800,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $54.50 per share. Vroom has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,620,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering is expected to close on September 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Allen & Company LLC and Wells Fargo Securities are serving as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Stifel, William Blair, Baird, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler and Wedbush Securities are serving as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 10, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained from any of the following sources:

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vroom:

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.

