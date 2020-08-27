BusinessWire

voxeljet AG to present at Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

FRIEDBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) (the “Company”, or “voxeljet”), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, has been invited to present at the 22nd Global Investment Conference, which is being held September 14-16, 2020 in a virtual format.


Presenting for VJET is Johannes Pesch, Director of Business Development & Investor Relations. VJET is scheduled to present on Monday, September 14th at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. A copy of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About voxeljet

voxeljet is a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The Company’s 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets, which consist of particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents. The Company provides its 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers serving the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer product end markets. For more information, visit www.voxeljet.com.


Contacts

Investors and Media
Johannes Pesch
Director Investor Relations and Business Development
johannes.pesch@voxeljet.de
Office: +49 821 7483172

